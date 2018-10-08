Officials offer tips for fire prevention

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Across the country, fire departments are raising awareness and encouraging everyone to check around the home for potential fire risks.
The National Fire Protection Association says about 50 percent of all house fires are related to cooking. To prevent those types of fires, experts say not to leave food unattended while it is being cooked.
During any type of grilling or boiling, check the food repeatedly. Keep a glass lid nearby so that if a grease fire develops, you can put it out by cover the pan with the lid and turning the stovetop off.
Move any bills, towels or over mitts away from the stove so any potential fire can’t spread to them. That has the added benefit of reducing clutter.
And always have working fire alarms in your home. If something does catch fire, get out of the house and shut the door before calling 911.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.