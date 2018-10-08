NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of October 8

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The top four teams in the poll continue to dominate their schedules, as Highland Springs, Manchester, Dinwiddie and Varina remain the squads to beat. This is a weekly high school football poll, voted on by members of each organization. It is released every Monday during the season.
1) Highland Springs (7-0, was #1)- Hanover the latest victim of Highland Springs’ dominance. The Springers earned the 48-7 victory to remain perfect heading into their bye week. Next game: @ Atlee, 10/19
2) Manchester (6-0, was #2)- Another Friday night, another strong showing from the Lancers, who downed Huguenot, 51-0, setting up a showdown Friday with fellow unbeaten L.C. Bird. Next game: vs. L.C. Bird, 10/12
3) Dinwiddie (6-0, was #3)- The Generals extended their regular season unbeaten streak to 30 with a 42-13 win against Matoaca. Next game: vs. Meadowbrook, 10/12
4) Varina (6-0, was #4)- The Blue Devils continued to roll with a 42-0 win over Patrick Henry. Two of Varina’s final four games are against East End rivals, beginning with Henrico this week. Next game: @ Henrico, 10/12
5) L.C. Bird (6-0, was #5)- It may have been closer than many expected, but L.C. Bird continues to do enough to win each week. A 14-7 victory over Clover Hill kept the Skyhawks unblemished in the loss column. Next game: @ Manchestser, 10/12
6) Henrico (4-1, was #6)- The Warriors got back on track following their first loss of the year, using a strong second half to run past Atlee, 45-10. Next game: vs. Varina, 10/12
7) Hopewell (5-0, was #7)- Hopewell’s offense was clicking during Friday’s 49-0 shutout win at Colonial Heights. The Blue Devils continue to play solid football coming off their state championship. Next game: vs. Prince George, 10/12
8) Thomas Dale (4-2, was #8)- The Knights bounced back after their loss to Dinwiddie with a 27-6 win at Meadowbrook. Another test looms this Friday with surprising Petersburg visiting. Next game: vs. Petersburg, 10/12
9) Monacan (5-1, was #9)- Henderson Bowl II went to the Chiefs once again, as Monacan downed James River, 33-13. Next game: vs. Cosby, 10/12
10) Louisa (6-0, was #11)- The Lions move into the top ten with the Atlee loss and a 24-14 win over Powhatan. Louisa scored 24 unanswered points, all in the second half, to come back and earn the win. Next game: @ Monticello, 10/12
11) Goochland (6-0, was #12)- Goochland continues to roll with a 52-0 victory over Cumberland. The Bulldogs are setting themselves up nicely for a strong playoff seed. Next game: vs. Bluestone, 10/12
12) Petersburg (5-1, was NR)- Petersburg’s latest win, a 36-33 comeback win over Prince George, moves them into this week’s poll. The Crimson Wave’s only blemish is a loss to Hopewell, and they can make a big statement at Thomas Dale on Friday. Next game: @ Thomas Dale, 10/12
Dropped Out: Atlee
Receiving Votes: Atlee, Benedictine
