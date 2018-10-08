Monticello features exhibit on Sally Hemings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - An exhibit honoring Sally Hemings is now on display at Monticello.
Hemings was a slave of Thomas Jefferson and DNA evidence shows she had six of his children.
The exhibit puts her on center stage after two centuries of history essentially ignoring an open secret during Jefferson’s life.
Visitors can learn about Hemings’ life through the recollections of her son, Madison.
The exhibit is housed in the former slave quarters along the home’s south wing.
For more information, visit the Moticello website.
