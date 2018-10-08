Forecast: Heat and humidity, then potential tropical storm or hurricane Michael impacts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll be hot and humid start to the work week. Then, we’re watching Tropical Storm Michael as it tracks to the north over the coming days. Dependent on its track, it could bring us some showers as early as Wednesday. It could bring tropical downpours and damaging wind Thursday into Friday, which are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Then it’s much COOLER next weekend!
MONDAY: Patchy AM fog and low clouds, then mostly to partly sunny and still warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still warm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers or downpours possible by afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
*Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for potential Michael impact*
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain possible. This is dependent on track of Tropical Storm Michael whose track is far from certain. Damaging wind is also possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Tropical storm wind and rain possible, especially in the morning. . Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70.
