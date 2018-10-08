Asia stocks decline after China injects cash into economy

CHINA RATE CUT: Beijing injected money into its cooling economy by reducing bank reserve levels. Economists say the change would free up some 1.2 trillion yuan ($175 billion) for additional lending. The central bank told banks to lend more to entrepreneurs. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up economic growth that began to cool after Beijing tightened lending controls last year to rein in a debt boom. A tariff fight with U.S. President Donald Trump has added to downward pressure on growth.