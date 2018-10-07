VUU beats Lincoln 90-0

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s a homecoming game to remember.
The Panthers recorded the most point any Virginia Union team has had since 1916, with a 90-0 victory over Lincoln University on Saturday.
The team also beat the school-record in yards rushing with 494. The previous record was set against Virginia State University in 2009 of 490 yards rushing.
The victory sets VUU as a serious contender for the CIAA championship.
Virginia Union takes on Chowan University next Saturday.
