Sunday Forecast: Midsummer heat and sweltering humidity

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -It’ll feel like summer with way above average heat and humidity for October. The pattern starts to break down Wednesday as we watch an area of tropical development (potentially TS Michael) in the Gulf of Mexico. That storm could move our way late this week. It could bring tropical downpours as early as Wednesday through Friday. Then it’s COOLER than average next weekend!
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and still warm. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and still warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers possible by evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Dependent on track of area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with low humidity! Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s
Cooler than average weather looks to prevail next weekend through much of next week. This is a big change after Very warm and humid weather in September and to start October!
