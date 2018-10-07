Potential Tropical Storm Impacts on Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As of Sunday morning, the NHC is tracking a Tropical Depression in the Caribbean. Here’s the 8am Sunday update.
It doesn’t look like much right now but intensification and a drift northward is likely.
Here’s the latest track forecast from the NHC:
What are the main threats for Virginia?
1) Heavy Rain Wed/Thursday
2) TS Wind (39+mph) Possible Thursday
This track is also HIGHLY concerning for the Carolinas as heavy rain is possible in areas that are STILL waiting for floodwaters to recede. The good news with Potential TS Michael is that it’s track looks quick once it makes landfall. A stall is unlikely.
Bottom Line: It’s quite early but the potential is there for Tropical Storm impacts in Virginia as early as late Wednesday of this week.
