Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Sunday everyone! Even though it’s fall now, summer still seems to be holding on. Hopefully you have been taking advantage of the warm weather and getting outdoors this weekend!
Several local groups are coming together to raise awareness and save the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease get the chance to live a long, happy life pain free!
Since his 60th birthday, Will Turner has been kicking around the idea of completing 60 Ironman Triathlons at 60 years old. Though he hasn’t made it to 60 triathlons just yet, he broke a record this week!
Popcorn is a favorite snack synonymous with boy scouting and the great outdoors, but it’s more than just fundraising for one local scout. It’s a way to help others, one sale at a time. And by raising tens of thousands of dollars - he’s been doing just that.
What a beautiful sunset from Oak Island, North Carolina, thanks to Bill Draper!
That’s exactly what this summer humidity and heat seem to be doing, but that could all change if a tropical storm comes our way this week.
A man in his 20s, who functions as a 7-year-old, went missing after finding out a relative in the military was killed overseas. He said he wanted to fight crime and be a hero like his relative. Well, once he was found, two Arizona officers went above and beyond to put a smile on his face.
A boy with terminal cancer got a special ride to his last treatment. He has a dream of becoming a police officer, and luckily he got to live out that dream for a day.
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” -Helen Keller
Have a wonderful week!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.