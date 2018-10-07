Chesterfield police search for armed robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday evening at Shell gas station located at 9430 Iron Bridge Road.
Police say a man entered the station around 8:55 p.m. displaying a knife and demanding money, before fleeing on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a slender white male, approximately 5′6″, wearing a tightly drawn black hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses and black shoes.
Police are continuing an investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
