Chesterfield police search for armed robbery suspect
By Tamia Mallory | October 6, 2018 at 9:50 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 9:51 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday evening at Shell gas station located at 9430 Iron Bridge Road.

Police say a man entered the station around 8:55 p.m. displaying a knife and demanding money, before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a slender white male, approximately 5′6″, wearing a tightly drawn black hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses and black shoes.

Police are continuing an investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

