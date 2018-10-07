Attempted robbery suspect arrested in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Today, Chesterfield County Police arrested Teil S. Brown, 19, of the 300 block of Karl Linn Drive, for attempted robbery, assault, breaking and entering, vandalism and trespassing regarding two separate incidents that occurred on Oct. 6, 2018.
At 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 6, police responded to a reported assault and attempted robbery in the 6900 block of Amster Road. Police were told that a male suspect had assaulted two victims and attempted to rob one of them before fleeing the area.
While at the scene, police were then called to the 300 block of Starview Lane for a report of a suspect being shot after breaking into a residence.
Police found the suspect at the scene, with a gunshot wound in his foot. He was identified as the same suspect from the first incident.
He was transported to the hospital for the treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was later identified as Brown.
He is being held without bond pending a court appearance on Oct. 9, 2018.
Police are still investigating these incidents and the shooting of Brown.
Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
