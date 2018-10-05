Tucson police equip eager ‘hero’ with uniform

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two police officers in Arizona proved the old saying, not all heroes wear capes.
On Sept. 16, a man in his 20s went missing while out with his mother. The man, according to the Tucson Police Department, functions as a 7-year-old.
After locating the man and learning his story, two TPD officers went above the call of duty to put a smile on his face.
The night before he went missing, the young man’s family had found out a relative in the military had been killed overseas.
The man asked his mom to let him go out, fight crime and be a hero just like his relative. She said no, which didn’t sit well with him.
So the next day, he took off while riding in a car.
He was found a few hours later and officers said he told them all about wanting to fight crime while on his ride back home.
Officers McMullen and DeMuth then went out an purchased him a Spider-Man costume - his favorite hero.
