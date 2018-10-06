Richmond police discover man shot in Fairfield Court

Richmond police discover man shot in Fairfield Court
The victim was discovered at a residence in the 2500 block of Fairfield Avenue. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Tamia Mallory | October 6, 2018 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 3:57 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in Fairfield Court at approximately 2:57 p.m.

An adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the rear of an address in the 2500 block of Fairfield Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still on scene collecting evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

No suspect information has been provided.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.