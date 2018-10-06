Richmond police discover man shot in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in Fairfield Court at approximately 2:57 p.m.
An adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the rear of an address in the 2500 block of Fairfield Avenue.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are still on scene collecting evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.
No suspect information has been provided.
