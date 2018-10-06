Israel places new restrictions on Gaza after protests

A protester takes photos while others run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops while others burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, as thousands of people protested Friday along the fence dividing the Gaza Strip and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (AP)