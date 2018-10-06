High school football highlights from Oct. 5

Atlee High School took on Henrico High School tonight. (Source: NBC12)
By Marc Davis | October 5, 2018 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 9:39 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are the high school football scores for Oct. 5:

  • Henrico 45, Atlee 10
  • L.C. Bird 14, Clover Hill 7
  • Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12
  • Monacan 33, James River 13
  • Glen Allen 34, Thomas Jefferson 20
  • Highland Springs 41, Hanover 7
  • Manchester 51, Huguenot 0
  • Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13
  • Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0
  • Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6
  • Varina 42, Patrick Henry 0
  • Petersburg 37, Prince George 36
  • Louisa 24, Powhatan 14
  • Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10
  • Goochland 52, Cumberland 0
  • Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate 13
  • Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29

