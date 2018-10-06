Forecast: Warming back up this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ll stay above average on Saturday even with lots of cloud cover. The clouds will likely thin out this afternoon as we warm into the low 80s. It could hit the mid 80s south of town and get stuck in the 70s North. Most areas will be dry with only spotty drizzle possible. Summer roars back Sunday. Then Wednesday-Friday brings a rain chance and a pattern change back to October weather.