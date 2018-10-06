Forecast: Warming back up this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ll stay above average on Saturday even with lots of cloud cover. The clouds will likely thin out this afternoon as we warm into the low 80s. It could hit the mid 80s south of town and get stuck in the 70s North. Most areas will be dry with only spotty drizzle possible. Summer roars back Sunday. Then Wednesday-Friday brings a rain chance and a pattern change back to October weather.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with some patchy areas of drizzle, especially east of 95 in the morning, then thinning clouds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and turning warmer again. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FIRST ALERT: NEXT Weekend looks like it’ll feel like fall with temperatures closer to 70°
