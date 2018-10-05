When will the fall colors arrive in Richmond?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - In a typical year, the fall colors peak during the last third of October in Richmond. Here’s the map from the Va Department of Forestry:
In a typical year, the Blue Ridge gets an Oct. 15-25 peak and Richmond and points east get a peak from Oct. 20-31.
But this year has been far from normal. We had an abnormally warm September (3rd warmest on record) and that’s continued into early October (running 10+ degrees above average with no end in sight). That has a profound impact on the change from Green to Brown.
In the fall, because of changes in the length of daylight and changes in temperature, the leaves stop their food-making process. The chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellow to orange colors become visible and give the leaves part of their fall splendor.
While our daylight has gotten shorter, the temperature hasn’t dropped to normal levels yet so peak foliage is going to be much later than normal.
Here’s the Fall Foliage Report from October 6 from the Virginia Department of Forestry: Which explains that our never-ending rain of summer and early fall has an impact too.
The abundant rain of late summer and fall has kept Virginia’s forests mostly green into early October. You may spot some of the early changers like black gum, poison ivy, dogwood, Virginia creeper, and sumacs flashing shades of red along forest edges. The trees that tend to turn yellow early in the season usually drop their leaves quickly. These include yellow-poplar and black walnut.
Bottom Line: A combination of plenty of rain plus VERY warm Late summer and early Autumn temperatures mean I don’t expect peak fall color in the Blue Ridge until the END of October and we might not hit peak in Richmond until the first half of November.
When you do get pictures, be sure to share them with us via Send it to 12.
Happy Leaf-Peeping!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.