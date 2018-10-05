Watch and connect with NBC12 on every device

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Where ever you go, there we are!
You can find NBC12 through our News App, our Weather App, on Facebook and SO MUCH MORE, such as Amazon and Roku!
And have you seen this yet:
This was taken on a single shot, taking dozens of attempts over two days just to get it right. And now we’re taking you behind the scenes to see how it was done. On this first video, there is a 360 view of what’s happening during the recording:
Then on this video, you can see a side-by-side comparison of the 360 view and the actual commercial:
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.