Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 5
By Brian Tynes | October 5, 2018 at 6:07 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 6:07 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Friday, Friday. Gotta get down on Friday. Everybody’s looking forward to the weekend, weekend.

“Hey, Siri …”

There is now an iPhone feature that will automatically record interactions with police following a traffic stop.

‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over!’ App allows drivers to record interactions with police

Ukrop’s recall

Ukrop’s has 25 products it is recalling related to the Johnston County Ham recall.

Accidental shooting

A Capitol police officer was accidentally shot during an annual training session Thursday.

More fall-like?

A bit of a break from the heat, but not much.

Let’s do this thing

Friday, Oct. 5 – National Get Funky Day

Adoptable Animal

Cute snuggle buddy.

Colder weather is coming, and you’re going to want a furry friend to keep you warm. And who better than Mr. Harper?!...

