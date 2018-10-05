Virginia Rep holding sensory sensitive performance for those with autism

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Going to the theater for a performance is a treat for many. But for some, it isn’t as easy as sitting in a seat and watching the show.
The Virginia Repertory Theatre is putting on a sensory sensitive performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” for teens with autism.
“There are so few opportunities for them to go as a family to see a cultural event and not worry about anybody else in the audience wondering what’s going on with their family,” founding producer Bruce Miller said.
Virginia Rep has put on sensory sensitive performances for the past three years for its children’s shows, but this is the first time an adult show has been made sensory sensitive. To accommodate the teens, the company is removing possible triggers like loud noises, quick movements and flashing lights.
“What the actors will see and experience is a little different too because when they look out into the audience, they will see space between each party because we know that claustrophobia is one of the triggers that is difficult for adolescents in the autism community,” said Miller.
The performance will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are free and still available.
Virginia Rep is opening its doors 15 minutes earlier that usual so families will have 45 minutes to get acclimated to the environment.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.