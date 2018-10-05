Richmond Public Schools wins School Nutrition Award for 2nd consecutive year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools was honored with the Dorothy S. McAuliffe School Nutrition Award, presented by No Kid Hungry Virginia in September.
This is the school division’s second year being recognized.
The award, named after the former First Lady of Virginia, celebrates Virginia school divisions that have gone above and beyond by operating all available federal child nutrition programs and achieving stellar participation in the school breakfast program.
“This year’s school division winners are great examples of how to effectively implement and expand nutrition programs so their students have access to the nutrition they need to succeed in the classroom and lead healthy lives” said Mrs. McAuliffe. “Virginia has become a national model for ending childhood hunger and these school divisions are leading the way across the Commonwealth and throughout the country.”
To qualify for the award, school divisions must meet the following criteria:
- School breakfast: At least 70% of students who qualify for free/reduced meals and eat school lunch are also eating school breakfast.
- After-school meals: Division is sponsoring and serving meals/snacks through the At-Risk Afterschool Child and Adult Care Food Program, if eligible.
- Summer meals: Division is sponsoring and serving summer meals through the Summer Food Service Program or National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option, if eligible.
For more information about No Kid Hungry Virginia, visit their website.
