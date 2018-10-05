Richmond organizations push for sickle cell awareness, donor registration

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several local groups are coming together to raise awareness and save the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease.
Thousands of Americans have sickle cell disease, most of them African-American. It is a common disorder than can be life-threatening but is still not widely known.
Jasmine China, 17, wants to attend her school’s homecoming events like any other teenager. She wants to be in-style and browses the latest fashions from her room inside Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
“I’m here every Thursday getting infusions and checking my counts and things like that,” China said.
Sickle cell disease, like China has, causes red blood cells to be shaped like a crescent moon or a sickle rather than being round like normal red blood cells. That deformation means the cells can’t carry oxygen throughout the body as well, which results in a lot of pain.
“Wherever there is blood, you can have pain,” China said. “I mainly have my pain in my back. My legs. Sometimes, if it’s really bad, my arms.”
China has had the disease since birth and had endured numerous treatments, surgeries and steroids. Friends and and family have supporter her through the treatment, which helps patients navigate the disease and stay strong.
“I have good friends at school, good friends at church and good family who are very supportive,” China said. “I’ve never felt alone or anything throughout the way.”
Sickle Cell Association of Richmond wants all patients to feel that way and is partnering with Be The Match at VCU to offer extra support for patients and raise awareness about the importance of life-saving donations.
Be The Match provides bone marrow and blood to those who need it most. Many times those are sickle cell patients.
“There are some alarming statistics out there that show that people of color, African-Americans, do not donate or get registered to even be a potential donor for Be The Match,” Sickle Cell Association of Richmond administrator Dionne Bobo said. “We’re trying to raise awareness and get people signed up for it because it helps patients like my children and the other children that come here.”
That includes children like 5-year-old Rylee Smith.
“I take my medicine every day and every night so I can get healthy and healthy,” Smith said.
Fortunately for Smith, China and other patients, a potential cure is on the horizon with treatments like stem cell transplants.
“The future looks really bright I think for both children and adults with sickle cell,” said pediatric hematologist-oncologist Dr. India Sisler. “There has been a real push around the country to improve not only pediatric care but also adult care. We have folks in Richmond who are in their 70s living with sickle cell disease and living really well, which was not possible even just 20 years ago.”
Much of that progress came from raising awareness, which is why these area organizations are now ramping up their advocacy in the community to make sure that one day, children like Rylee, Jasmine and other sickle cell patients, won’t have to suffer with such pain anymore.
“It takes a lot. you have to be really strong," China said. “You have to know that you can get through it.”
