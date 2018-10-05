No health insurance? Here’s where to get a flu shot in Richmond!

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With flu season just weeks away (and after a deadly flu season last year), NBC12 is helping you get your flu shots if you don’t have health insurance.
Most places offer flu shots at no additional cost, if you've got some kind of health insurance. If you have no coverage, options are much more limited. But they do exist!
Walgreens and Rite Aid stores (Walgreens recently bought out hundreds of Rite Aid stores) have partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to offer vouchers for free flu shots for those without insurance. A Walgreens representative tells NBC12 that the vouchers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, in the Richmond area. So, start calling your local Walgreens and Rite Aids now, to check on availability. You can also get free vaccinations through your local health department. Most have one-day, free flu shot clinics. Children are also often free for vaccinations, regardless.
The Richmond City Health District’s no-cost clinic for flu shots is November 2nd at two locations: the Walmart at 2410 Shelia Lane from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Southside Community Service Center at 4100 Hull Street Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No insurance or ID is needed.
