No health insurance? Here’s where to get a flu shot in Richmond!

Walgreens and Rite Aid stores (Walgreens recently bought out hundreds of Rite Aid stores) have partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to offer vouchers for free flu shots for those without insurance. A Walgreens representative tells NBC12 that the vouchers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, in the Richmond area. So, start calling your local Walgreens and Rite Aids now, to check on availability. You can also get free vaccinations through your local health department. Most have one-day, free flu shot clinics. Children are also often free for vaccinations, regardless.