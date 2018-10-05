Multiple larcenies from vehicles in Hanover

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - On Friday, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny from a vehicle in the 7000 block of Evergreen Lane in the Cypress Tree neighborhood in Hanover.
The deputies' investigation revealed that multiple unlocked vehicles were broken into and had property stolen throughout the subdivision.
Some break-ins were caught on victims' surveillance cameras.
All of these crimes occurred during the early morning hours of October 5.
Investigators are processing evidence, and are seeking suspects in these cases.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to lock their vehicles, remove keys and remove all valuables from the vehicle.
Anyone with any information should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
