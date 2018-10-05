Henrico Public Schools holds fall job fair

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will hold a job fair at Tuckahoe Area Library on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HCPS Human Resources Department representatives will be on hand at the event, along with departmental representatives.
There are openings for bus drivers, nutrition workers and temporary instructional assistants. The HCPS Department of Construction and Maintenance is looking to fill jobs as well.
The HCPS Human Resources Department and departmental representatives will be on-site to answer any questions or concerns.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance.
For more information, contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.