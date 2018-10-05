Forecast: Finally an “Autumn day” But the cooldown won’t last

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -A big change in temperatures arrives Friday and Saturday with only a slight shower chance. Warming up again next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. A slight possibility of drizzle or light rain, mainly near the bay. Most of us stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and turning warmer again. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible during the evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
It looks like the dry pattern will break with a good rain chance NEXT Friday.
