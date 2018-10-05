Family fears coyote attacked their cat, wants to warn neighbors

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT)-Neighbors in and around the Brandermill community continue the search for their missing pets. In the last month or so, more than 20 cats have simply vanished.
In the Beckham community, one family is hoping to warn others after making a gruesome discovery two weeks ago.
Jason Hanifin’s 12-year-old tabby cat Scooter often sat on their front porch over night, but one night in late September, Hanifin says his dogs were incessantly barking near the door around 4 a.m.
The next morning they realized Scooter was missing, and saw signs of an attack near the spot he usually sat in.
“I saw the blood stains on the porch and paw prints--and the paw prints were big, bigger than a dog," he explained. “I have a fox hound and there was fur on the front porch, so I let him sniff the fur and he just took off."
Hanifin says the fox hound headed two doors down towards the woods behind their neighbors home. Walking through leaves, branches and brush, Hanifin and the dog made the heartbreaking discovery. Hanifin says he immediately knew it was Scooter.
“The way that the animals body was attacked, it’s consistent with what I’ve read about coyotes," he said.
Hanifin has since contacted the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and Chesterfield County Animal Control about the situation, hoping for answers. Neighbors tell Hanifin they have seen coyotes in the area in the past.
“They’ve spotted them out in the tree line but never thought they would come this close on a porch,” he explained. “If your animal has gone missing that could be the case and that’s sad."
Hanifin says it’s not uncommon to find missing cat flyers in the neighborhood recently, he’s hoping now, families will think twice about letting their animals outside to wander alone.
“I just want the word to get out that if you’ve got small animals you’re going to want to watch them because there are coyotes around," said Jason Hanifin.
