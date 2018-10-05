Chesterfield holds stress debrief meeting for those affected by tornadoes

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Emergency Management will host a stress debriefing meeting for residents and business affected by the recent tornadoes in Chesterfield County.
The meeting will be held in cooperation with the county’s Mental Health Support Services and Economic Development departments.
County partners will provide insight about what behaviors are normal following a disaster, share advice on relieving anxiety and stress and connect residents to resources for additional help.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at LaPrade Library, located at 9000 Hull St. Road in North Chesterfield.
For more information, contact Emergency Management Coordinator Emily Dillon at 804-796-7068.
