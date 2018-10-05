Capitol officer shot during annual training

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Today, a Capitol officer was shot in the leg after an accidental discharge during an annual training session.
Capitol police officers were training at the Colonial Shooting Academy in Henrico when the officer experienced an accidental discharge of his own weapon.
The officer was struck in his upper right leg, and immediately transported to Henrico Doctors' Hospital for treatment.
The officer has since returned home.
The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is conducting an internal investigation.
