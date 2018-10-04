Winning $150K lottery ticket sold in Midlothian

By Brian Tynes | October 4, 2018 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 12:18 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wednesday night’s lottery drawings earned two Virginia players a nice payday.

A Powerball ticket sold at Happy Shopper in Midlothian is worth $150,000 while a $1 million ticket was sold in Newport News.

The $150,000 ticket was part of the Powerball game and the $1 million winner was in the Bank a Million game. In Bank a Million, the prize is awarded in an amount that allows the winner to keep $1 million after the taxes have been withheld.

Neither winner has yet claimed their prize.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have grown to a big number.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be worth $405 million. The Saturday Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $253 million.

