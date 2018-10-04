Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 4

By Brian Tynes | October 4, 2018 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 6:18 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Only two more days until the weekend. It will be here sooner than you think.

Courthouse to reopen

John Marshall Courthouse is set to reopen today after a man killed himself on the courthouse steps Wednesday.

Kavanaugh report complete

The FBI has turned over its report on Brett Kavanugh, but questions remain about how much of the information will be release publicly.

Scarring, syringes, supplements

Wounds “consistent with dogfighting” found on animals seized from a Richmond home. The man who lives there says he’s done nothing wrong.

Search warrants detail what officers encountered "dogs seen with scarring consistent with dog fighting."
“Summer” continues

The temperature is supposed to hit 90 today.

Thursday morning forecast

Taco … Thursday?

It's also National Vodka Day.

