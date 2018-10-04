Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 4

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Only two more days until the weekend. It will be here sooner than you think.
John Marshall Courthouse is set to reopen today after a man killed himself on the courthouse steps Wednesday.
The FBI has turned over its report on Brett Kavanugh, but questions remain about how much of the information will be release publicly.
Wounds “consistent with dogfighting” found on animals seized from a Richmond home. The man who lives there says he’s done nothing wrong.
The temperature is supposed to hit 90 today.
Wednesday, Oct. 3 – National Taco Day. It’s also National Vodka Day.
Love.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.