2019 U.S. Disabled Open Golf Championship to be held in Powhatan County

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - The 2019 United States Disabled Open Golf Championship, hosted by Independence Golf Club, will be held May 14-16 in Powhatan County.
The 36-hole tournament, organized by the United States Disabled Golf Association, will include over 60 of the top disabled golfers from across the country.
Although the event will feature elite golfers, the tournament is open to any competitors who have physical and intellectual impairments.
“Independence Golf Club is excited to partner with Richmond Region Tourism and 288 Sports to host to the 2019 United States Disabled Open Golf Championship,” said Giff Breed, president of Independence Golf Club. “We’re excited to welcome incredible golfers of all abilities. At Independence, we strive to be so much more than a golf club, and we look forward to showcasing the friendly grounds of the Club to all of the athletes, spectators and volunteers.”
Golfers with multiple impairments such as amputations, blindness, Cerebral Palsy, MS and more will compete.
The Disabled Golf Association was founded by Jason Faircloth, the first and only American who played in the Disabled British Open in 2011.
The tournament will be free and open to the public.
Organizers are seeking volunteers and sponsors to support the event.
More information can be found on the U.S. Disabled Golf Association website.
