US blacklists Turkish firm for trade with North Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to visit Pyongyang on Sunday, to pave the way for second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump and achieve progress on the goal of "denuclearization" that the two leaders agreed to in vague terms in June. Washington and Pyongyang have been loggerheads over when sanctions should be eased, with North Korea insisting that it will not disarm without reciprocal steps by the U.S.