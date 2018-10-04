Troopers to begin riding school buses to catch motorists breaking the law

EAST TEXAS (KXXV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will soon be riding on school buses in East Texas to catch motorists breaking the law.
DPS said that troopers in Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Smith, Rains, Wood, Camp, Upshur, Gregg, Marion, Harrison, Rusk and Panola counties would be riding on school buses to catch motorists who break the law where buses pick up and drop off students.
Texas law dictates that a driver, traveling in either direction of a roadway, must stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped and operating a signal.
The law also states that the driver cannot continue to move until the bus resumes motion, the bus driver signals the other driver they can move or if the signal is no longer activated.
If lanes are separated by a physical barrier, only drivers on the same direction of the bus are required to stop.
Here are other tips DPS released on bus safety:
- When driving in school zones, watch out for student pedestrians
- Slow down and watch for children congregating near bus stops
- Look for children who might dart into the street without checking for traffic
- Know and obey the traffic laws regarding school buses in Texas
Copyright 2018 KXXV via Raycom News Network. All reserved.