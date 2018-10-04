Suspects arrested in attempted Chesterfield bank robbery

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested two people who they say were involved in an attempted bank robbery in August.
Investigators say a man entered the First Citizens Bank in the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Aug. 13, handed the teller a note and fled on foot. The teller did not comply with the demand.
An investigation revealed that the same suspect had visited the First Community Bank in the 14400 block of Sommerville Court on July 23 under the pretense of opening an account.
The next day, “another unknown male entered this bank and appeared nervous while speaking with a teller,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release. “When asked for his identification, the man left the bank. Shortly after he left, a witness saw two suspicious men crouching near the bank and attempting to conceal their faces.”
The man who entered the bank on July 24 returned on Aug. 13 and asked for directions, police said.
“Bank personnel recognized him and locked the bank’s exterior doors after his departure,” the Chesterfield Police Department said. “Shortly after they locked the doors, another man attempted to enter the bank.”
The investigation shows that within hours of this incident at First Community Bank, the suspects were involved in the attempted robbery at First Citizens Bank.
Detectives obtained warrants for two Richmond men in the incident - Hassan M. Corbin, 35, and Gerard A. Hargrove, 43.
Police say Corbin, who was arrested in September, had entered the First Citizens Bank and attempted to rob it on Aug. 13.
Hargrove was arrested this week.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
