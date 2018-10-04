Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival this weekend will close several streets throughout the weekend.
The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 and will reopen midnight Sunday"
- North 2nd Street between East Broad and Leigh Streets
- East Clay Street between North 1st and 3rd Streets
- East Marshall Street between 1st and 3rd Streets
The following streets will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Saturday Oct. 6 and will reopen midnight Sunday:
- North 2nd Street between East Leigh and Jackson Street
- East Leigh Street between North 1st and 3rd Street
- North 1st Street between East Broad and Leigh Streets
- West Marshall Street between North Adams and 1st Streets
- 200 block of Maggie L. Walker Place
There will be no parking permitted at these locations during these times.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.