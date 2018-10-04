Street closures, no parking zones for 2nd Street Festival

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 4, 2018 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 1:27 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival this weekend will close several streets throughout the weekend.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 and will reopen midnight Sunday"

  • North 2nd Street between East  Broad and Leigh Streets
  • East Clay Street between North 1st and 3rd Streets
  • East Marshall Street between 1st and 3rd Streets

The following streets will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Saturday Oct. 6 and will reopen midnight Sunday:

  • North 2nd Street between East  Leigh and Jackson Street
  • East Leigh Street between North 1st  and 3rd Street
  • North 1st Street between East  Broad and Leigh Streets 
  • West Marshall Street between North Adams  and 1st Streets 
  • 200 block of Maggie L. Walker Place 

There will be no parking permitted at these locations during these times.

