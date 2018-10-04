Stewart ad again makes harassment claim without substantiation

This is a desperate lie from a candidate so starved for attention that he will apparently stop at nothing to try to win political office. There is zero truth to this pathetic smear. Even Corey admitted after the last debate that he had zero evidence for his false claim. The truth is that Tim Kaine has never received a single complaint in the Senate. In fact, Senator Kaine has been a leader in getting Congress to release more data on sexual harassment claims. Republicans are in the majority; perhaps Corey should take up his demands with his own party leadership. The only thing Stewart has revealed with this attack is his total lack of character and moral fiber.