Stafford Sheriff’s Office responds to suspected hoax call

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Last night, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call detailing a hostage situation, which was later determined to be a hoax.
A male subject called the 911 Call Center demanding money for two hostages. The caller claimed every hour that he did not receive $20,000, he would hurt the hostages.
Sheriff’s Office personnel determined that the report resembled a ‘swatting’ call, which is when someone prank calls 911 with a false emergency or crime, which often involve hostages. The point of the calls is to provoke a SWAT response or draw large enforcement presence to a particular address.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office treated the situation as real, and multiple units responded to a residence on Burns Road around 6 p.m.
A perimeter was set up around the residence as the homeowners cooperated with the law enforcement investigation.
The incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will release updates as they are available.
