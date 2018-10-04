Robbery victim struck with gun at Henrico store

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery after he allegedly hit the victim in the head with a gun.
Henrico County police said a black male entered a store in the 10000 block of Brook Road about 8:15 p.m., pulled out a handgun, demanded cash and hit the victim with the gun.
He is described as 5’5” to 5’7”. Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras.
The suspect fled the store and was last seen near Virginia Center Commons Mall.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
