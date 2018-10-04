Report recommends placing SRO’s in all Chesterfield elementary schools

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -A working group within the Chesterfield County Schools Safety Task force is recommending a plan, to have resource officers in all county elementary schools, over the next five years.
Working Group #1 is focused on the school systems relationship with Chesterfield Police and have released their key recommendations to the overall task force:
● Recommendation 1 - The role of the School Resource Officer should be clearly defined to the staff, students, and the school community.
● Recommendation 2 - Chesterfield County Public Schools should revise the current communication plan to building administration with the creation of a school command and emergency systems position and a school safety app that can be used in the school setting.
● Recommendation 3 - Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Chesterfield County Police Department should release an Annual Transparency Report that details school safety statistics and strategies that were used to resolve threats.
● Recommendation 4 - Chesterfield County Public Schools should develop a five-year budget plan to increase School Resource Officer coverage to all schools with a focus on the elementary level. This plan should include a recommendation from the board to advocate for the General Assembly to provide an exception for recently retired law enforcement to retain their retirement benefits if they serve as School Resource Officers.
● Recommendation 5-Chesterfield County’s Sheriff Department should serve as a backup/substitute for SRO absences.
The school system says currently, there are SRO’s in all middle and high schools, but they are looking now to implement them at the youngest level, in their 38 elementary schools.
“When the SRO’s are inserted, they become part of the educational team and they do things such as mentoring, getting to know the children and integrating law enforcement in the educational process," explained NBC 12 safety expert Mike Jones. “The intent of the SRO is not to arrest everyone that moves, there are different disciplinary measures they will work with the school in, such as diversion and counseling.”
Jones says the idea and implementation of armed security such as school resource officers is becoming a more common trend, as schools look to increase security. Jones says it will take evaluate budgets and developing a program to ensure SRO’s are properly trained and aiding the school environment.
“You just cant pick an officer and put them in school,they have to be trained, have the right temperament to be in school and they have to have a little bent of the educator in them--they will learn a lot about how the school functions,” said Jones.
