7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina

"I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said of Terrence Carraway. City of Florence spokesman John Wukela confirmed Carraway's death to The Associated Press late Wednesday. Carraway, 52, of Darlington, had recently celebrated 30 years as a police officer. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy will be performed at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the coroner's office.