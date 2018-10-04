Ladder used in home burglary near VCU campus

By Brian Tynes | October 4, 2018 at 6:06 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 6:06 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A burglar used a ladder to access an unlocked window to a residence on South Morris Street on Wednesday night.

Virginia Commonwealth University issued an alert since the burglary occurred close to campus.

The burglary happened between 8 p.m. and 10:55 p.m. Several items were taken, and the resident was not home at the time.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

