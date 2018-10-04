2 injured in Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Today, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of 3101 Mill Quarter Road in Amelia County.
Following an investigation, troopers say 44-year-old Donnie Halsey, of Meherrin, caused the crash.
Halsey was driving a Kenworth tractor, hauling logs, when he veered into the opposite lane of travel after entering a curve.
A Nissan SUV then entered the curved and swerved to miss the tractor. The SUV struck the rear of the trailer and overturned on its side.
Fortunately, everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.
Halsey was not injured. The SUV driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Halsey was charged with failure to drive right of center.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.