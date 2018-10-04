Goochland County supervisor apologizes for inappropriate tweet

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - The Goochland County Board of Supervisors has issued a statement regarding an inappropriate tweet that was shared on Tuesday, by District 2 Supervisor Manual Alvarez, Jr.
The Board says the tweet was brought to their attention on Wednesday, and that comments and opinions shared by individual members are personal opinions and do not reflect any position of the Goochland County Board of Supervisors or Goochland County.
According to the Board, Supervisor Alvarez has realized the inappropriateness of his tweet, and has since apologized for his actions.
“This unfortunate incident is not reflective of the Goochland County community,” said County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We are a community that values and respects civil discourse regarding all perspectives, and promotes the sharing of ideas and opinions in a constructive and respectful manner.”
