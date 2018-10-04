Forecast: Close to record October heat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -This time of year the typical daytime high is 75° and the low is 53°. We won’t be close to that again on Thursday as temperatures SOAR to the low 90s. A big change comes for Friday and Saturday. as an onshore breeze from the east brings clouds and cooler temperatures.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower possible during the evening and overnight. High near 90! (Rain Chance: 20%)
7am-Mostly Sunny, 68; Noon-Mostly sunny 83; 4pm-Partly sunny 89; 7p- Partly cloudy 83
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and cooler. Slight light showers chance. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10-20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight late shower chance. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in mid 80s
