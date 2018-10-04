Evergreen Cemetery advisory team to lead public meetings throughout Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Evergreen restoration advisory team will hold its first city-wide meeting, on Saturday at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center, to detail restoration plans of the Historic Evergreen Cemetery.
The cemetery is the resting place of public figures such as Maggie L. Walker, John Mitchell, Jr., Dr. Sarah Garland Boyd Jones and more than 10,000 African-Americans.
The advisory team, composed of descendant family and community members, plans to hold nine public conversations this month on restoration efforts.
“My father and his brothers and sisters always used Evergreen Cemetery as an anchor of our family history,” said John Mitchell, great-great nephew of newspaper editor and Civil Rights leader John Mitchell, Jr.
“It was more than a burial ground for our ancestors; it was a memorial to the friendships, the camaraderie of Richmonders and their hopes achieved and dreams deferred. In these meetings, we look forward to hearing from families about their hopes and dreams for a fully restored Evergreen,” he said.
The Evergreen conversation will include updates on cemetery clean-up efforts, information on how the public can become involved in the restoration process and opportunities for participants to share questions, suggestions and memories.
