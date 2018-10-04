Atlee looks to stay hot in Game of the Week

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Last year’s 3-7 record marked the worst season for Atlee since 2008, and that feeling did not sit well with the Raiders. After a off-season’s worth of work, Matt Gray’s team has come out of the gate strong in 2018 and looks to continue its hot play on Friday in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week against Henrico.
Atlee’s 5-0 start is its best since 2011, and adding another victory to that opening would give the Raiders their best start of the century. Standing in the way is a Warriors team that is coming off of its first loss of the season, a 40-6 defeat at the hands of Highland Springs. Atlee acknowledges that this will be their biggest challenge of the season thus far.
“I feel like they have a good type of swagger to them and they of course are coached really good," said Atlee senior running back Tucker Bratton of Henrico. "I just feel they go out there like a team should and try to be confident in what they’re doing and it works out a lot.”
“They’re probably the fastest team we’ve faced for sure," added junior quarterback Tyler Warren, "so just doing that and us following our rules, that’s how we’ll have to work.”
Henrico has won three of the last four games in the series, and the Raiders will have their work cut out for them once again on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Atlee.
