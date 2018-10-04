Apps are helping people make money by sharing their vehicles

RICHMOND, (WWBT) - If you’re looking to make some extra cash with your car - there’s an app for that.
Brittany Young is actually making money off her brand new car.
“In total, I’ve made about $800 so far," said Young
She’s one of millions using the car sharing app “Turo” to share their vehicles with complete strangers, and the thing is people in Richmond can do the same.
“When they pick up my car, I give them suggestions of where to go, what to do, what to eat,” said Young.
The app allows you to rent your car to pre-approved drivers and offers a cheaper alternative to the car rental counter.
It works like an online dating app, giving you access to a virtual library of cars right at your fingertips, allowing users to browse vehicles in their area and pick one that fits their budget, occasion and style.
Turo CEO Anre Hadded said it’s like an Airbnb for cars.
“You can get the car delivered to you at the airport, curbside, or if you’re traveling locally, you can get the car delivered to your home or your office,” said Hadded.
Users say it’s a much more affordable alternative to renting vehicles through more traditional methods.
“If I was renting a high-performance car from a rental car company, that would be at least 300-400 bucks. On Turo, I can get that for $100,” said Christian Tooley.
“We’ve got 850 makes and models, so you can get a very basic car for $20 a day and if you want to splurge you purchase to drive a Lamborghini for $2,000 a day,” said Hadded.
With the holiday season right around the corner, apps like Turo are giving people more flexibility and customization before they hit the road.
One of the ways Turo protects individuals renting their vehicles is through a $1 million liability insurance policy from our insurance partner, Liberty Mutual. The policy protects hosts against lawsuits for injuries and property damage that occur during a trip.
When you choose a “Premium,” “Standard,” or “Basic” owner protection plan, you’ll also be protected against certain “comprehensive” and “collision” losses that occur during a trip.
