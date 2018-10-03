Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 3

Wednesday morning news roundup
By Brian Tynes | October 3, 2018 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 5:46 AM

I-95 back open

One lane of I-95 was closed Wednesday morning following a tractor-trailer crash, but traffic is back moving freely.

A tractor-trailer side-swiped a disabled vehicle late Tuesday night.
Man shot in chest

A Richmond man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the former Midlothian Village.

Runner safety

With fewer hours of daylight, runner safety becomes more important in the early morning hours.

Re-timed traffic lights

You’ve been annoyed by the traffic lights in Richmond and the city is working to do something about those issues to increase driver and pedestrian safety.

HOT-tober

Unseasonably warm weather continues for next couple of weeks.

