Virginia Tech to unveil Frank Beamer statue

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Tech is set to unveil a statue of legendary football coach Frank Beamer on Saturday as part of its pregame festivities before hosting Notre Dame.
The monument will be revealed at 4:45 p.m. at Moody Plaza.
A bench will be installed with the monument for Hokie fans to use for photos.
The university said the life-size bronze statue monument was financed by private gifts.
Miniature replicas of the statue will be available for the first 5,000 fans who enter Lane Stadium for Saturday’s game. Kickoff is 8 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
